Dramatic late winner puts Algeria into Afcon last eight

Adil Boulbina celebrates his goal for Algeria with teammates in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 win against Democratic Republic of Congo at Prince Moulay Abdellah Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Tuesday night.

Algeria substitute Adil Boulbina slammed home a last-gasp winner a minute from the end of extra time to see his side overcome the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 on Tuesday and book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

Just as the round of 16 clash was headed to a penalty shootout, Boulbina cut in off the left wing before unleashing a dipping shot that flew in, clipping the underside of the crossbar on the way in.

It was as much as the more enterprising Algerians deserved, having created more opportunities throughout the toughly contested encounter.

Algeria meet Nigeria in their quarterfinal in Marrakesh on Saturday.

Reuters