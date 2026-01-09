Morocco coach Regragui fights off critics as Afcon tension mounts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Morocco coach Walid Regragui during his pre-match press conference in Rabat on Thursday for Friday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Cameroon.

By Mark Gleeson in Tangier

Morocco coach Walid Regragui defended his team’s approach on Thursday as criticism mounts ahead of Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal clash against Cameroon, with the host nation seeking to justify their pre-tournament favourites tag.

Morocco have faced criticism for their form despite progressing comfortably to the last eight, finishing top of their group with seven points out of a possible nine and beating Tanzania 1-0 in the round of 16 at the weekend.

Regragui has already warned supporters that top-ranked Morocco need to approach their matches with “humility” but their performances have drawn widespread scrutiny for being overly cautious.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Regragui said the team remained confident for the quarterfinal (9pm SA time) despite feeling the pressure.

As Morocco prepares to face Cameroon in the #AFCON2025 quarter-final, coach Walid Regragui says it will be a big game because Cameroon has always been a tough opponent. pic.twitter.com/pNxvrIdQwh — News Central TV (@NewsCentralTV) January 8, 2026

“We are still thinking the same way and have confidence in what we are doing,” he said.

“The players feel it and we know we have to live up to it. The most important thing is that the fans continue to support us.

“We have the humility to believe that we can win this Cup of Nations.

“It’s a tournament that requires staying grounded, even if people do not want to understand that. But when you see the results and all the strong teams that have progressed, then you realise what you are up against.”

When Morocco last hosted the Afcon in 1988, Cameroon knocked them out in the semifinals and the two countries have a long history of fierce contests.

“This will be a clash that will reverberate around the continent. Cameroon needs no introduction. We know it’s going to be tough again,” Regragui predicted.

Morocco are unsure whether defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will recover from injury in time after missing their last two games but attacker Hamza Igamane is available after missing the opening fortnight of the tournament with injury, the coach said.

Reuters