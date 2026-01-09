Slot rues Liverpool’s lack of creativity in final third against Arsenal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai challenges Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly in their Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday night.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said their goalless draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday underlines the struggles they have had with teams deploying a low block this season.

Defending champions Liverpool failed to register a shot on target in a Premier League fixture for the first time since a match against Wigan Athletic in March 2010, bringing a run of 600 league games to an end.

Slot told Sky Sports their inability to break teams down had cost them all season.

“I’ve said 150 times already that against certain playing styles, we’re a very good team, and against certain playing styles we struggle,” said.

“Maybe you could even see that — though people are now positive we kept the ball so long — but even against the low block of Arsenal, we struggled to create chances. So that is something we would like to do better.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re so many points behind them.”

Liverpool’s shots-on-target average has dropped from 6.1 last season to just four this campaign, though Slot acknowledged his team had been up against a strong side in the league leaders.

“The only thing we missed from us, not for the first time, is the moments around the box,” he said.

“You’re hoping to create even more chances, but against an Arsenal team that has great momentum, to put a performance like this is something I’m very positive about.”

Arsenal missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top at a rain-drenched Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side had won seven successive home league games and were expected to take advantage of title rivals dropping points but were subdued against a Liverpool side who extended their unbeaten league run to nine games.

Injury-hit Liverpool began slowly but grew in stature and came closest to breaking the deadlock when Conor Bradley struck the crossbar in the first half.

Arsenal sent on a host of attacking substitutes after the break but to little effect as a cagey game petered out.

The draw put Arsenal six points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa while Liverpool remain fourth, 14 points adrift.

Liverpool’s next league game is against Burnley on January 17 but before that they take on Barnsley in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

Arsenal are away against Portsmouth in the cup on Sunday.

