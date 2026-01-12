Soccer

New Sundowns signing Brayan Lèon says he is here to win trophies

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Brayan Leon (left) from Deportivo Independiente Medellin fights for the ball with Emmanuel Olivera of Independiente Santa Fe. (Daniel Garzon Herazo)

Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled Colombian attacker Brayan Lèon.

Lèon, 25, joins from Colombian side Independiente Medellín and arrives at Chloorkop in time for the second half of the campaign.

The Brazilians will be involved in a tough battle with fellow early pacesetters Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Polokwane City in the race for the championship.

Lèon and other new signing Monnapule Saleng are expected to link up with their new teammates at their training base in Polokwane, where they are preparing for the resumption of the season after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Sundowns have a long history of signing South American players, with varying degrees of success, and they currently have Marcelo Allende and Arthur Sales in their squad from the region.

“I chose Sundowns because of new challenges,” said Lèon.

“I think this is the best and the most successful team. It’s always great to have these new challenges and be a champion here. I have already mentioned that Sundowns is a successful team, and I am here to win titles and to make it even bigger than it already is.”

