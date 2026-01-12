Saleng’s Sundowns move massive, says Manqoba Ngwenya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Manqoba Ngwenya has lauded the club’s rather surprise capture of Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates as a “statement signing”, feeling coach Pitso Mosimane somehow played a role in this landmark recruitment.

Speculation has been rife in recent days that Mosimane would make what would be a dramatic return to Sundowns, with incumbent coach Miguel Cardoso believed to be living on borrowed time at Chloorkop amid struggles to maintain dominance.

This Saleng signing is massive for Sundowns. It’s a statement signing showing that Sundowns want to return to their glory days. — Mamelodi Sundowns legend Manqoba Ngwenya

“This Saleng signing is massive for Sundowns. It’s a statement signing showing that Sundowns want to return to their glory days. For me, this Saleng signing has coach Pitso written all over it,” Ngwenya told Sowetan over the weekend.

“We’ve seen reports that the club wants to bring Pitso back, so that makes sense with this Saleng signing. Saleng is a natural winner and he’s a big player, so his profile fits Sundowns.”

Ngwenya advocates for Mosimane’s return, insisting that Cardoso’s philosophy wasn’t matching Sundowns’ culture, also believing the former coach has what it takes to win the Brazilians their second CAF Champions League trophy after previously winning them their first and only in 2016.

“Cardoso is a good coach, but the way Sundowns have been playing under him is not what Sundowns are all about. His philosophy and Sundowns’ culture are two different things; hence, I’d like for coach Pitso to come back,” Ngwenya said.

“Coach Pitso is the one who laid the foundation for Sundowns to win these trophies, so they need him to restore that winning culture. I also believe he can deliver another Champions League if he really returns.”

Mosimane coached Sundowns between 2012 and 2020, but the two parties have been at odds since he left the club for Al Ahly in October 2020. What sparked the animosity? Before leaving for the Egyptian giants, Mosimane had penned a new four-year deal at Chloorkop, where His agency, MT Sports, headed by his wife Moira Tlhagale, was reportedly paid R8m for facilitating the deal.

The former Bafana coach resigned just a few months into the new deal, prompting Sundowns to drag him and MT Sports to court, demanding repayments over “breach of contract”.

Four months ago, the South Gauteng High Court ruled in Sundowns’ favour, ordering Mosimane and MT Sports to repay R7.9m plus 7% annual interest from May 10 2021. MT Sports’ appealed and their appeal will be heard on January 21.

Sundowns’ interest in Mosimane comes at a time when they find themselves in an unfamiliar position on the log, occupying the second spot behind, chasing leaders Pirates, who lead them by two points with a game in hand.

TimesLIVE