Sundowns continue to bolster their squad with Bafana defender Ndamane

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Bafana Bafana defender Khulumani Ndamane has joined Mamelodi Sundowns from TS Galaxy. (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to bolster their squad with the arrival of highly rated Bafana Bafana defender Khulumani Ndamane from TS Galaxy.

Ndamane was part of the Bafana squad at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), where South Africa were eliminated in the last 16 by Cameroon, but did not get any minutes in Morocco.

He will fight for a starting place with players such as Keanu Cupido, Malibongwe Khoza, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana and Mothobi Mvala.

He joins Colombian striker Brayan Lèon and Monnapule Saleng as the new recruits at Chloorkop as the Brazilians continue their spending spree before the second half of the season.

The Brazilians approach the second round of the campaign under pressure, as Orlando Pirates have a two-point advantage in the standings with a game in hand.

Sundowns will also be involved in a heated battle with other early pacesetters in Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Polokwane City for the championship.

TimesLIVE

