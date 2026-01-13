Chicago Fire signs exciting midfielder Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MLS side Chicago Fire have once again raided the Premier Soccer League (PSL), this time signlng highly rated attacking midfielder Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy.

Last month, Fire signed former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and now they have recruited Dithejane, 21, who is also going to occupy the U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position.

Fire said Dithejane’s contract will run through the 2029-2030 season and they have an option to renew for another season.

Ready to get to work 💪 #cf97 pic.twitter.com/T1y8wYHvAL — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) January 13, 2026

“In welcoming Puso to Chicago, we’re adding one of South Africa’s best young attacking players to our team,” said Chicago Fire director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter. “His dynamic energy will add depth to our squad this season, while also setting the foundation for him to continue developing and strengthening the team for many seasons to come.”

TimesLIVE