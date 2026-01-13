Sinesipho Mali confirms departure from Chippa United

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sinesipho Mali has stepped down as Chippa United sporting director after six months with the Gqeberha-based club.

Mali, who has also been the Bafana Bafana analyst for the past few years, made the shock announcement on social media on Tuesday, and it is believed he is on his way to AmaZulu.

Analysts are much sought after in football these days because of the evolution of the game, advancements in technology and the desire to help players perform at an elite level.

“After six months as sporting director at a club that means so much to me, Chippa United, I would like to announce I have left the club,” he said.

“I thank the Mpengesi family for the trust and belief in my talent, first as a young rural boy. I was given my first professional chance by this amazing club and returned to lead it eight years later.

“Thanks to the players for the respect and faith in my leadership, the amazing staff for the great professionalism throughout, the supporters who stood by us at all times, my family for the support and everyone who showed faith in a young talent like me to lead and be the face for the next generation of football leaders.

“I’ll remain in full support of the club that’s so important for the Eastern Cape and wish the club everything of the best, and I’m certain it will survive the relegation battle.

“Chippa will always be my home.”

TimesLIVE