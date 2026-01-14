Senegal snatch late winner to down Egypt and reach Cup of Nations final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sadio Mane of Senegal celebrates goal during 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Semi Final match against Egypt on the 14 January 2026 at Grand Stadium Tangier in Tangier.

Sadio Mane thrashed home a dramatic winner 12 minutes from fulltime to send Senegal into the Africa Cup of Nations final after they edged Egypt 1-0 in a tense last-four encounter on Wednesday.

It was as much as Senegal deserved after they dominated the match, with Egypt not having any shots at goal or even forcing a corner before they conceded.

Senegal found it tough, however, to break down a resolute Egypt defence and it was only a fortuitous deflection that set up Mane’s chance.

Yet his shot from the edge of the area was worthy of winning any match and sent Senegal through to take on either hosts Morocco or Nigeria in Sunday’s final.

Lamine Camara’s effort from the edge of the area was blocked but it fell to Mane nearby and he wasted no time bulleting the ball along the ground with a grass-cutting shot that gave Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy no chance.

Senegal probed throughout the game as they tried to force an opening, but opportunities were rare.

Nicolas Jackson, restored to the team, fired a powerful effort over the top in the 19th minute, followed by shots from Habib Diarra and Pape Gueye that provided El Shenawy with routine saves.

In the second half, Senegal continued to dominate possession but were again restricted to speculative efforts from range before Mane’s goal.

But after they scored, it finally prompted Egypt to push forward with three strikers brought on in a late, and desperate, bid to get back into the game.

Substitute Ahmed Zizo’s shot in stoppage time, which Edouard Mendy saved, was their only effort of substance.

Defeat ended Mohamed Salah’s hopes of securing a first title with his national team with the Liverpool star having little impact on the game. He had twice been a losing finalist at the Cup of Nations.

Senegal lost captain Kalidou Koulibaly to a groin injury midway through the first half but not before he had been booked for a foul on Omar Marmoush, which ruled him out of the final.

Diarra, who plays for Sunderland in the Premier League, was also booked for a second successive game and is suspended for Sunday’s decider.