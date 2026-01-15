Caf bans Samuel Eto’o for four matches over Afcon conduct

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Samuel Eto’o has been handed a four-match ban for alleged misconduct.

Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) president Samuel Eto’o has been handed a four-match ban for alleged misconduct during the team’s 2-0 defeat by hosts Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last Friday, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) said in a statement.

Eto’o was reportedly seen making an angry gesture over refereeing decisions in the presence of Caf president Patrice Motsepe.

Players from both sides also jostled each other, and Caf said on Sunday it had opened investigations into violent confrontations during Afcon matches.

Caf’s disciplinary board fined Eto’o $20,000 (R327,916), a decision Fecafoot said “lacks any explicit justification”.

“The expedited procedure leading to this decision raises serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair process,” Fecafoot said on Thursday, adding it would appeal.

“Fecafoot reaffirms its support for its president and its commitment to respecting the principles governing credible disciplinary justice,” it added.

Hosts Morocco will play Senegal in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.