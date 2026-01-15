Chiefs to kick off Nedbank Cup title defence against Stellenbosch

Defending champions Kaizer Chiefs were drawn against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
The fixture is the repeat of last season’s quaterfinal which was won by Amakhosi, who went on to end their trophy drought of an unprecedented 10 years when they beat Soweto arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Stellies will be hoping for a better result with new coach Gavin Hunt at the helm. He was recently named coach after the team’s long-serving coach Steve Barker left to join Tanzanian club Simba SC.
Pirates, winners of this competition in 2022 and 2023 before losing to Chiefs last year, were drawn away to Limpopo amateur club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
Mamelodi Sundowns should also fancy their chances as they will be home to Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Gomora FC.
The PSL will confirm the venues and dates for the last 32 fixtures in the coming days.
Full draw (first team at home)
Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs
Army Rockets FC v Casric Stars
Hungry Lions FC v University of Pretoria
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v Orlando Pirates
Durban City v Chippa United
Polokwane City v AmaZulu FC
SSU M17 FC v Milford FC
Safa Western Cape v Luthuli Brigades FC
FC Cardinals v Jacksa Spears
Mkhambathi FC v Lerumo Lions
Upington City v Magesi FC
Highbury FC v Sekhukhune United
Lamontville Golden Arrows v Orbit College
Mamelodi Sundowns v Gomora United
TS Galaxy v Marumo Gallants
Siwelele FC v Richards Bay FC
