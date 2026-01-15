Chiefs to kick off Nedbank Cup title defence against Stellenbosch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

General View of trophy during the Nedbank Cup 2026 Launch at Nedbank Headquarters in Sandton Johannesburg on 15 January 2026.

Defending champions Kaizer Chiefs were drawn against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The fixture is the repeat of last season’s quaterfinal which was won by Amakhosi, who went on to end their trophy drought of an unprecedented 10 years when they beat Soweto arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Stellies will be hoping for a better result with new coach Gavin Hunt at the helm. He was recently named coach after the team’s long-serving coach Steve Barker left to join Tanzanian club Simba SC.

Pirates, winners of this competition in 2022 and 2023 before losing to Chiefs last year, were drawn away to Limpopo amateur club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Mamelodi Sundowns should also fancy their chances as they will be home to Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Gomora FC.

The PSL will confirm the venues and dates for the last 32 fixtures in the coming days.

Full draw (first team at home)

Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs

Army Rockets FC v Casric Stars

Hungry Lions FC v University of Pretoria

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v Orlando Pirates

Durban City v Chippa United

Polokwane City v AmaZulu FC

SSU M17 FC v Milford FC

Safa Western Cape v Luthuli Brigades FC

FC Cardinals v Jacksa Spears

Mkhambathi FC v Lerumo Lions

Upington City v Magesi FC

Highbury FC v Sekhukhune United

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Orbit College

Mamelodi Sundowns v Gomora United

TS Galaxy v Marumo Gallants

Siwelele FC v Richards Bay FC