England legend Michael Owen predicts Arsenal will win the Premier League

Liverpool and Manchester United legend Michael Owen has picked rivals Arsenal as his favourites to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners sit top of the log with an advantage of six points over second-placed Manchester City, with both teams having played 21 matches, and Owen believes Mikel Arteta’s men could go all the way.

Arsenal last won the Premier League title in 2004, and there is genuine hope Arteta’s current team, led by senior players like Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka, is good enough to break the drought.

“Absolutely, I think they will,” said the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner after he was announced as global ambassador for Hollywoodbets in Durban.

Michael Owen backs Arsenal to win the Premier League this season.



— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 15, 2026

“I have heard a lot of people saying Arsenal always bottle it, but I have never really agreed or understood that. Apart from Leicester City in the last 25 years, what team has ever won the league that hasn’t come second or third the season before?

“Who comes from 15th position and wins the league? Of course you need to come second once or twice to learn and get the experience. Nobody comes from nowhere, and all of a sudden they are the best.

“Arsenal are progressively getting stronger and stronger and adding more players. They are coming second (in the) semifinal of the Champions League, and that’s not losing.

“It is growing and getting closer, but people think because you are coming second, you are losers. It is ridiculous; they are growing as a team, and now they (are) ready, and I think they will win the league.”

Owen also spoke about one of his former teams, Manchester United, who have struggled once again this season and just fired coach Ruben Amorim and replaced him with Michael Carrick.

“Michael Carrick is a studious guy; he will have a definite way of playing, promote the youth, and he is just a good and solid guy.

“I wouldn’t say the club is too big for Carrick; his credentials are there, and he will feel he belongs there. He is one of the former great players for Man United and won lots of trophies for the club.

“He will walk into that dressing room and the club with his head held high. He has achieved more than most of those players in the team.

“I question those who are saying the team will be big for him; the only thing I question is his experience. Has only been a manager for a few years in the Championship.

“He’s had a taste of it already at Man United after he managed for a few games. It remains to be seen; there are far fewer questions about him than Amorim, who came from Portugal.

“Amorim had never managed in a different country before, and people were negative before he even started. Man United — they have had coaches like Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho who were proven winners.

“They have tried everything, and there will always be negative people when a new coach comes in.”

With Liverpool, Owen said it just hasn’t worked out this season.

“For Liverpool it has been an interesting season; they were the best team by a long way last season and won the league easily.

“They went on to sign some good players, and everyone said it was going to be incredible over the summer. It just (has) not worked out at all; a lot of new signings have not worked.

“There have been injuries, problems off the pitch and players going to Afcon now. It’s just been a season that has not (had) any fluidity.”

