Why Jessica Motaung can’t stand for Safa president

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs’ commercial manager Jessica Motaung is not eligible to run for the position of SA Football Association president despite reports that Safa’s Northern Cape region is planning to endorse her candidature when elections take place later this year.

Motaung does not meet the requirements for the top job under article 30.4 of Safa’s constitution, which states that “candidates must boast at least 10 years of regional-level experience in the association’s structures”.

These restrictions were introduced during constitutional amendments at the March 2022 congress, where Danny Jordaan was elected for a third time.

Safa’s elective congress is set for September, and Jordaan, who has declared for years that he won’t run again, could be eyeing a fourth term — something that has irked his detractors, who have now suggested possible challengers, including Motaung and former Bafana skipper Lucas Radebe.

Safa’s Northern Cape president Lebogang Riet denied any knowledge of the province possibly putting Motaung’s name forward.

“We also see these things flying in the media. Our regions have not nominated anyone,” Riet told Sowetan.

We also see these things flying in the media. Our regions have not nominated anyone — Lebogang Riet, Safa’s Northern Cape president

“That process of nominating is not there yet. I see this thing on social media saying I want to deny [that we support Motaung], but I’m telling you the truth. I also spoke to my people, and there is nothing like that.”

Jordaan, who was first elected president in 2013, has not publicly declared whether he will seek a fourth term despite unequivocally saying earlier that he won’t seek re-election. But Jordaan, who turns 75 in September, gave a vague answer on the issue before parliament last year, and his detractors allege he has been lobbying to stand again.

Riet was adamant that Safa in the Northern Cape was against Jordaan seeking a fourth term, saying the province wants someone new to replace him.

“Our common stand now is no fourth term. We will have one name to give our full support to, whether it is from legends or football people within the current structure; that will be determined by the province.”

Motaung did not respond to calls or messages from Sowetan as to whether she would be interested in standing for the position of Safa president.

Sowetan