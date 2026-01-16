Hands off Broos, urges Jomo Sono

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Legendary Jomo Cosmos owner says Belgian Hugo Broos has proven his competence by leading SA to the World Cup and Afcon. File photo

Jomo Sono has rebuked “analysts” and “non-achievers” who have called for Hugo Broos’s head after Bafana Bafana’s early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Broos came in for heavy criticism after South Africa’s round of 16 defeat to Cameroon two weeks ago, with some suggesting the Belgian’s performance should be reviewed before this year’s Fifa World Cup in North America.

But Sono — nicknamed “the Black Prince of South African Soccer” — said the 73-year-old must be left alone to perform his duties.

“Can the so-called analysts leave Broos alone, please?” said the Jomo Cosmos boss.

“It’s non-achievers who say Broos must go, people who’ve done nothing for South African football.”

Sono said Broos’s credentials were solid.

Hugo Broos to do a thorough evaluation of what went wrong at Afcon.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/Intkn09It5 pic.twitter.com/cOTLmW9UzE — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 5, 2026

“Broos won the Afcon with Cameroon in 2017,” he pointed out. ”He is a good coach. He qualified Bafana for the World Cup and Afcon.

”Yes, Bafana went out of the Afcon early, but that had to do with us failing to convert the three scoring chances against Cameroon.

“Otherwise, we would be talking a different language.”

In 2002, Sono became the first South African coach to lead Bafana to a World Cup win when they beat Slovenia in Korea/Japan, but they failed to progress to the next round only on goals scored.

Bafana have now qualified for this year’s expanded 48-team tournament, and Sono expects a torrid time after they were grouped with Mexico, South Korea and one of the qualifiers.

“It’s going to be tough. Our first match is against Mexico in Mexico. All our games are going to be tough, but we have a good team that can compete,” he said.

“They must just put the Afcon behind them and look to the future, which is the World Cup, in a completely different approach.

“We must regroup and look at where we can make adjustments.”

Sono suggested Broos should consider recalling Bongokuhle Hlongwane, the US-based striker who the Belgian coach has ignored in the past year.

“I think that boy is a good striker whom Broos must consider,” said Sono.

“We, as the nation, will be found wanting should Lyle Foster get injured. Anything can happen between now and June — he can lose form or get injured.”

Bafana will face Mexico in the opening game of the World Cup 2026 on June 11, in a repeat of World Cup 2010 when South Africa hosted and drew 1-1 with the Mexicans.

TimesLIVE