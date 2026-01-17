Arsenal held by Forest but move seven points clear at top

Arsenal missed a slew of chances in a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday but went seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United.
Mikel Arteta’s side should have gone ahead in the first half when Gabriel Martinelli latched on to a deflected shot from Noni Madueke, but he steered his close-range effort narrowly wide.
It ends all square at The City Ground. pic.twitter.com/iTxcQW2a1j— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 17, 2026
Forest keeper Matz Selz pulled off a superb fingertip save to deny Bukayo Saka in the second half and Arsenal substitute Mikel Merino flashed a header from a Declan Rice free kick as the Forest rearguard held firm.
Arsenal moved up to 50 points from 22 games, seven ahead of Manchester City and third-placed Aston Villa, who play Everton on Sunday.
Forest remained in 17th place on 22 points, five ahead of West Ham United.
REUTERS
