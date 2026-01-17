Arsenal held by Forest but move seven points clear at top

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest fights for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes during their Premier league match.

Arsenal missed a slew of chances in a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday but went seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta’s side should have gone ahead in the first half when Gabriel Martinelli latched on to a deflected shot from Noni Madueke, but he steered his close-range effort narrowly wide.

It ends all square at The City Ground. pic.twitter.com/iTxcQW2a1j — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 17, 2026

Forest keeper Matz Selz pulled off a superb fingertip save to deny Bukayo Saka in the second half and Arsenal substitute Mikel Merino flashed a header from a Declan Rice free kick as the Forest rearguard held firm.

Arsenal moved up to 50 points from 22 games, seven ahead of Manchester City and third-placed Aston Villa, who play Everton on Sunday.

Forest remained in 17th place on 22 points, five ahead of West Ham United.

REUTERS