Liverpool pay the penalty as Burnley draw extends winless run

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz looks dejected during the match against Burnley at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, on January 17 2026.

A Florian Wirtz strike was cancelled out by Marcus Edwards as Liverpool were left ruing a missed penalty by Dominik Szoboszlai in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with lowly Burnley, the hosts’ fourth Premier League stalemate in a row.

Liverpool dominated possession and had 11 shots on target while Burnley had one, but the champions now sit seven points below the top three.

Waves of attacks kept 19th-placed Burnley’s backline pinned deep in the first half and Liverpool could have led when Cody Gakpo was brought down by Florentino Luis, but Szoboszlai’s spot-kick rattled the crossbar.

Sustained pressure paid off in the 42nd minute, however, when Hugo Ekitike scampered into the box and his close-range shot bounced off the keeper before reaching Curtis Jones who set up Wirtz to finish, as the German scored his fourth goal in his last six appearances.

Liverpool almost doubled their lead in the 55th minute when Wirtz found Gakpo who beat the keeper, but was denied by Bashir Humphreys’ goalline clearance.

Sloppy defending almost cost the hosts, with Ibrahima Konate nearly scoring an own goal trying to intercept a cross from Edwards, but keeper Alisson Becker palmed it away.

The home fans’ relief was short-lived, however, as Burnley levelled after 65 minutes when Edwards broke into the box chasing a through ball and fired home.

Liverpool pushed forward and Ekitike found the net in the 77th minute with a close-range finish but the strike was disallowed for offside, and the ball had also hit the French forward’s hand.

Late substitute Alexis Mac Allister wasted the chance to net a winner for Liverpool when he shot wide from 15 yards out, before he blocked Jaidon Anthony’s added-time attempt at the other end to keep the score at 1-1.

Liverpool visit Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday and Burnley, winless in their last 13 English top-flight matches, host Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday.