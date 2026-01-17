Nigeria edge Egypt on penalties to finish third at Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nigeria's Raphael Onyedika in a tussle for the ball with Mohamed Salah of Egypt during their bronze medal match.

Nigeria secured third place at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), edging Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in Saturday’s bronze medal match.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made two saves from Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to set up Nigeria’s success in the shootout at Casablanca’s Stade Mohamed V.

Nigeria had the ball in Egypt’s net twice but the efforts from Paul Onauchu in the first half and Ademola Lookman after the break were ruled out.

BRONZE MEDALISTS. 🥉



Nigeria claim third place at the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/bQIzD4sD3F — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 17, 2026

Onauchu’s was disallowed because he had elbowed Egypt defender Hamdi Fathy in the face, which was confirmed after a VAR check.

Lookman, who come on as a halftime substitute, had his effort chalked off for offside.

Nigeria have now finished third at nine Afcon tournaments.

