Chiefs coach Kaze happy with squad ahead of second round of season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs have not boosted their squad but co-coach Cedric Kaze says he is happy with the depth of talent at Naturena ahead of the second round of the Betway Premiership.

Amakhosi went to the Christmas break among the pacesetters in the top half of the table but supporters are unhappy that they have not gone into the market to improve their squad.

While they have been idle, other top-placed teams like log leaders Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu have made some acquisitions.

Speaking as Chiefs prepared for their first league match of the year against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, Kaze said they signed a lot of players before the start of the season.

“I am very happy with the squad that we have,” he said from their base in Naturena.

“You must remember we signed 12 players at the beginning of the season. Struggles we had before the start of the season, which didn’t put new players into good conditions to understand how we want to play, have been rectified.”

Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze happy with the squad.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/wnvbmPB6JW pic.twitter.com/h4CkAfQ04V — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 19, 2026

Sundowns have signed attackers in Monnapule Saleng and Colombian Brayan León, while Pirates have added Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants to their squad.

Sekhukhune United have brought in former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri, who has played for Guingamp and Paris FC in France, Bröndby IF in Denmark and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey.

AmaZulu have enlisted the services of Luyolo Slatsha from Cape Town City and Brazilian-born Gustavo Lopes as coach Arthur Zwane looks to make an impact.

Kaze said the January transfer window is tricky but they will act if they find a player who fits their profile.

“We are sure that we are going to see more quality from everyone. Also, January transfer window is a tricky period and you need to be careful how you sign players.

“I am not saying we will not sign now, we are looking. If there is an opportunity to get a player, we will act because the period is ending at the end of the month.

“We know players that we have in our squad and they will be competitive. There are conversations around players who must come in and those who must go out.

“Regarding players who must come in, we will try to see if we can make a good deal on a specific player that is available.”

Amakhosi approach the second half of the season with a slight advantage because Kaze and fellow coach Khalil Ben Youssef did not have any players at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

“It was like pre-season because you have your full squad. If you remember well, we had issues with our last preseason, where some of the players could not attend in Holland due to administrative issues.

“Now all the players are sharp and fit, we have worked as a unit and had time to try new combinations and see what is working and not working. It has been beneficial for the team.”

TimesLIVE