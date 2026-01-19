POLL | Was the Moroccan coach right to call Senegal’s actions ‘shameful’ and ‘dishonouring Africa’?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senegal lifted the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations title with a 1‑0 extra‑time win over hosts Morocco in a final that plunged African football into controversy.

The match saw chaotic scenes after a late VAR‑awarded penalty for Morocco sparked fury, leading Senegal’s coach Pape Thiaw to briefly lead his players off the pitch in protest before they returned.

Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui did not hold back in his post‑match comments, saying the walk‑off was a “shameful image” and it did not “honour Africa”.

He said stopping play for about 15 minutes with the world watching was “not very classy”.

The controversy began when Senegal’s goal was disallowed and the penalty decision saw many Senegalese players leave the pitch, while some fans clashed with stewards and attempted to enter the field before order was restored.

Senegal’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy later described the walk‑off as an emotional reaction but stressed the team’s focus remained on the win.

TimesLIVE