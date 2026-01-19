Senegal coach Thiaw jeered by journalists, walks out of press conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw walked out of a pre conference after their Afcon win over Morocco.

Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw was roundly jeered and then walked out of his scheduled post-match press conference as the drama of Sunday’s contentious Africa Cup of Nations final continued well after the final whistle.

Thiaw ordered his players off the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them before they returned to beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time and win the trophy.

Thiaw had been expected to explain his decision at the post-match press conference, but when he entered the room the coach was jeered by Moroccan journalists while their Senegalese counterparts clapped.

Failure by officials to quieten a rowdy room then saw Thiaw leave.

THE SECOND STAR WRITTEN IN GOLD! ⭐️⭐️



Senegal, the Champions of Africa. 🇸🇳#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/OD9HcUpHM3 — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 18, 2026

The Senegal coach was central to the farcical scenes that clouded the final and could face heavy sanction from the Confederation of African Football.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala after Brahim Diaz had been tugged to the ground by Senegal full-back El Hadji Malick Diouf while defending a corner five minutes into stoppage time.

But Senegal reacted angrily to the decision and walked off, some players going down the tunnel and into their changing room.

It took 14 minutes before they returned, and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Diaz’s poorly taken Panenka-style chipped spot kick.

Reuters