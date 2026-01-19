Sundowns beat Orbit to go top of the log

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Arthur Sales (middle) celebrate his goal with teammates during their Betway Premiership match against Orbit College at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to the top of the Betway Premiership standings with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Orbit College at Loftus on Monday night.

The Brazilians have overtaken Orlando Pirates to the summit with 29 points from 14 matches.

But they have played two games more than the Buccaneers, who return to action against Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

This is an important win for Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, who has been under pressure from a section of their supporters over the past few weeks, with persistent rumours that he is on his way out of the club.

This crucial home win was secured with a goal in each half by Arthur Sales and debutante Brayan León, who showed glimpses of a good attacking player.

Now that these three points have been negotiated, Sundowns will turn their attention to the Champions League where they host Al-Hilal from Sudan on Friday night at the same venue.

Sundowns go into the match against Al Hilal on top of Group C with four points from two matches and a win will see them consolidate their position.

Cardoso rested Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas, who were part of the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

In their absence, he gave rare opportunities to Thapelo Morena, teenage Thato Sibiya, Kegan Johannes, Sphelele Mkhulise, Jayden Adams, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Lebo Mothiba in the starting line-up.

The most interesting selection was that of highly-rated Sibiya, who has been doing well for the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side and returned with a good performance and an assist.

After 20 minutes, the match was temporarily suspended by referee Luxolo Badi due to a power failure, but the problem was sorted out to let the game resume.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 29 minutes after Sales capitalised on a blunder by Orbit goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe who misplaced his clearance and was punished.

The ball was stopped by an alert Sales, who produced a clever overhead kick that flew into an empty net as they took the lead.

One of the notable moments of the second half came shortly after the hour mark when Cardoso introduced talismanic midfielder Themba Zwane for Kutlwano Letlhaku.

Sundowns increased their lead after 64 minutes when Sibiya delivered a pin-point cross from the left flank that landed on the head of León, who put the ball past substitute goalkeeper Sabelo Nkomo.

It was special moment for both players as it turned out to be debut assist for Sibiya and debut goal for Colombian attacker León, who comes highly rated as they registered a crucial win at home.

