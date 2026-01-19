Sundowns ready for Orbit, says Modiba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to reclaim the top spot when they face Orbit College in the Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Monday (7.30pm).

The Brazilians resume their league matches against Orbit fully aware that victory will see them jump to the top of the table ahead of Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns sit on 26 points, two adrift of log leaders Pirates, who have a game in hand.

Pirates won’t be in action until Saturday when they visit Sekhukhune United, meaning Sundowns have a chance to move to the summit of the table with a victory today.

Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba emphasised the importance of starting the new year with a win against Orbit and moving to the top of the table.

“First game of the year, we want to start on a high against a very tough side. It’s a very important game for us to start well,” he said. “It is going to be an interesting game against Orbit, a team that we have never played against. But we’ve been watching them and we know how they play.

🚨𝙂 𝘼 𝙈 𝙀 𝘿 𝘼 𝙔🚨



🆚 Orbit College

⏰ 19H30

🏟 Loftus Versfeld Stadium

📺 SS 202 #Sundowns #BetwayPrem #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/hHKlvLHpIP — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 19, 2026

“We will still watch a few of their games again. They are going to give us a tough time, but no game is easy in the Premiership, but we will make sure that we do well for the club. There are going to be three important points for us, and we are ready for the game.”

This will be the first fixture of the year following the Africa Cup of Nations recess, and Modiba said it is about time they return to the summit.

“We have been in that situation at the top of the log for a long time, almost every season. So it’s just for us to make sure that we fight hard to go back where we belong, keep the same habits every season and hopefully rectify that at the end of the campaign,” he said.

“It’s tough because Pirates are doing well and so are other teams. The reason we’re behind is that we’ve dropped points against other teams or failed to collect maximum points.”

New signing Monnapule Saleng could make his debut for Masandawana against an Orbit side he spent the last six months on loan with, and Modiba said they are excited to have him.

This week’s fixtures (all midweek matches will kick off at 7.30pm):

Monday:

Sundowns v Orbit (Loftus)

Tuesday:

Chiefs v Arrows (FNB)



Sekhukhune v Stellenbosch (Peter Mokaba)

Wednesday:

Galaxy v Gallants (Mbombela)

Friday:

Richards Bay v Siwelele (Richards Bay)

Saturday:

Orbit v Chippa (Olympia Park, 3.30pm)



Sekhukhune v Pirates (Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm)

Sunday:

AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm)



Durban v Polokwane, Chatsworth (6pm)

Caf Champions League

Friday:

Sundowns v Al-Hilal, Loftus Versfeld (8pm)

Confederation Cup

Sunday:

Zesco v Chiefs, Levy Mwanawasa (3pm)



Belouizdad v Stellenbosch, Baraki (9pm)

