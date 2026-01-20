Chiefs move to third on the log after win over Arrows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Philani Khumalo of Golden Arrows is challenged by Thabiso Monyane of Kaizer Chiefs during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs had to dig deep to beat Golden Arrows 1-0 during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

With these crucial three points, Amakhosi moved to third spot on the standings with 27 points from 14 matches and this means they have gone eight league matches without defeat.

For Arrows and their coach Manqoba Mngqithi, it is back to the drawing board as they are stuck on the middle of the table with 16 points from 15 matches.

Now that the have secured the full compliment of home points, Chiefs turn their attention to the Confederation Cup where they are away to Zesco United of Zambia on Sunday.

On the other hand, Arrows have time to make corrections because their next match against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday has been postponed.

Stellies have continental assignments as they travel to Algeria to meet CR Belouizdad on Sunday in what is going to be a tricky clash for them.

Earlier in the match, Chiefs created most of the chances but attackers Flavio da Silva, Glody Lilepo, Pule Mmodi and Mduduzi Shabalala could not put the ball past Arrows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa.

Arrows also had their moments on the attack through Thokozani and Philani Khumalo but the Chiefs defence marshaled by Zitha Kwinika and Inácio Miguel could not be breached.

Chiefs took the lead after 40 minutes when defender Aiden McCarthy snuck in at close range to finish off a header from Lilepo as they punished the Arrows defence.

In the other match played on Tuesday night in Polokwane, Stellenbosch beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 to move out of the relegation zone with 15 points from as many matches.

Stellenbosch’s goal was scored by debutant striker Tshegofatso Mabasa who has joined them on loan from Orlando Pirates where he saw little action under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

It was also a good start for coach Gavin Hunt who recently replaced Steve Barker.

