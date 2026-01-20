Stellenbosch bolster their squad with Lebusa, Kodisang and Mabasa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellenbosch FC have bolstered their squad with the triple signing of defender Mosa Lebusa and attackers Kobamelo Kodisang and Tshegofatso Mabasa on short-term deals.

Mabasa and Kodisang arrive in the winelands on loan for the remainder of the season from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, respectively, while Lebusa joins as a free agent.

Lebusa recently parted ways with Sundowns, who moved to the top of the Betway Premiership standings after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Orbit College on Monday at Loftus.

“Our club and new head coach are pleased to bring in players of the calibre of Mabasa, Kodisang, and Lebusa, who we believe can play a significant role in helping us achieve our remaining targets for this season,” said Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie.

We are delighted to announce the triple signing of Tshegofatso Mabasa, Kobamelo Kodisang, and Mosa Lebusa ✍️#HeartoftheCape #MoreThanFootball #StellenboschFC 🍇https://t.co/7DI8rQUH55 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) January 20, 2026

“These signings have arrived on short-term deals but represent a clear statement of our intent to improve this season. We are confident that they possess the quality to make an immediate impact.

“They are players of an international standard, having all represented South Africa and bringing an ingrained winning mentality and understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“That can only benefit our squad as we continually seek to raise our own standards and compete domestically and on the continent.”

TimesLIVE