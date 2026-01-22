Sundowns expect physical battle from Al-Hilal of Sudan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and goalkeeper Denis Onyango are bracing themselves for a physical battle against Al-Hilal of Sudan in their Champions League clash at Loftus on Friday (8pm).

The Brazilians go into this match leading Group C with four points from two matches, and three more points will bring them closer to progressing to the knockout stage.

It is not going to be an easy task because the Sudanese are in a similar situation, as an away victory will put them in a good position to progress to the next round.

Onyango, who was with Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, said they will stick to their ball-playing style but also front up to the physicality of the Sudanese.

“We all know that football is a physical game, but you cannot say a team is only going to play with physicality,” said Onyango after they wrapped up their preparations at Loftus on Thursday.

Denis Onyango expects physical battle from Al-Hilal of Sudan.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/sf6MXnFEg2 pic.twitter.com/DznnInoOfW — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 22, 2026

“You also need to have the brains and all the other things that apply in football. I believe we have both physicality and brains at Sundowns.

“We have players that are physical and those with technique and football brains, and we need to apply all those things in the game.

“We cannot only go physical; otherwise, the game is going to be difficult for us. We need to see where and when to play, how to control the game and when to attack.”

Onyango added one of the things they must guard against is set pieces because Al-Hilal have tall players.

“For me, we need to apply everything in the game to ensure that we get the result we want. They are a strong team with tall players; sometimes the game needs set pieces, and we need to be bold and fight for every ball.”

Cardoso shared his sentiments that Al-Hilal are a physically imposing team.

“It is true they are physical, but if we don’t take the ball on the spaces, we are going to struggle. Marcelo Bielsa, one of the most respected coaches and a thinker of the game, used to say that he respects a team that runs a lot, but he gets worried when they start to play.

“This team can only play, but it is important to match their physicality in duels and make sure we play in the bigger space. It is a matter of understanding what type of game we are going to play. The strategy is to follow the plan.”

