Tinkler backs Sekhukhune to show up against Bucs and Sundowns

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler doesn’t think their 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch in their Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday is a setback.

This is ahead of two tough matches coming up against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Babina Noko will host Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) before welcoming Sundowns at the same venue on Tuesday.

It was not the start Tinkler was looking for, but he is expecting his players to be motivated for the two upcoming matches.

“I don’t think it is a setback because when you play the big ones, some of our players are always motivated,” Tinkler told the media after their defeat to Stellenbosch.

“You wish they could be motivated for these smaller games the way they are for the bigger games. I don’t think it is much of a setback — the players will be ready for the game against Pirates.”

Babina Noko defeated the Buccaneers in their opening match of the league this season and will be looking to repeat that result when they meet on Saturday.

Tinkler highlighted the areas they need to improve on heading to the Pirates and Sundowns matches.

“Individual errors [were made] — players have to get better. We are at a professional level, not a development level. You can’t be making that number of mistakes, so they have to reduce the mistakes,” he said, referring to the goal they conceded against Stellenbosch.

Meanwhile, despite new signing Lebogang Phiri not playing since last season, Tinkler is confident the 31-year-old will help them once he gets match-fit.

Phiri had been without a club since July, despite having spent more than a decade plying his trade at the highest level in Europe.

“I have known the boy since he was 12,” Tinkler said. “He is a phenomenally professional hard worker. He has been out of the game, but yes, he looks after his body, and he keeps training.

“It is more game conditioning that he has to get in. I know what he can give us, and he will probably be up to full speed by the time we get to the TS Galaxy game.”

Fixtures

League

Friday: Bay v Siwelele (Richards Bay, 7.30pm)

Saturday: Orbit v Chippa (Olympia Park, 3.30pm), Sekhukhune v Pirates (Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm)

Sunday: AmaZulu v Galaxy (Moses Mabhida, 3.30pm), Durban v Polokwane (Chatsworth, 6pm)

CAF Champions League

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Al-Hilal (Loftus Versfeld, 8pm)

Confederation Cup

Sunday: Zesco v Chiefs (Levy Mwanawasa, 3pm); Belouizdad v Stellenbosch (Baraki, 9pm)

TimesLIVE