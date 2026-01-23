Kwayiba aims for impactful return at Chippa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sinoxolo Kwayiba will be hoping to make the starting 11 when Chippa United face Orbit College in the Betway Premiership match away on Saturday.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba will be determined to script a telling return for Chippa United as he steps back onto the pitch this Saturday against Orbit College in the Betway Premiership at Olympia Park (3.30pm).

The 25-year-old Motherwell native arrived from Pretoria Callies last season and quickly became a fixture in the Chilli Boys lineup.

He impressed so much that he was signed by Orlando Pirates at the start of the current season.

Matters did not go as he would have hoped, with him appearing in only four games across all competitions.

All four caps were from the bench.

He returned to Gqeberha after signing a three-year contract with Chippa before the start of the second half of the season.

Before moving to Orlando, Kwayiba was one of Chippa’s most impactful and consistent players.

He’ll be hoping to make the starting lineup against Orbit and that he can prove his worth in the team based in his home city.

Helping the Chilli Boys win their first away game of 2026 on Saturday would be the ideal way for him to make a comeback and regain his position at the club.

Chippa set up camp in Johannesburg and played several friendly games against nearby PSL and Motsepe Foundation Champions teams.

The Chilli Boys ended the first half of their Betway Premiership season in a state of uncertainty, at the bottom of the table after 15 matches.

The Gqeberha club has won only one match this season.

They finished the year in 16th place on the log with nine points, putting them at risk of relegation.

However, Vusumuzi Vilakazi, head coach of the Chilli Boys, remains optimistic that the team can still avoid relegation.

Meanwhile, new Orlando Pirates winger Daniel Msendami has revealed that Pirates’ squad depth is one of the factors that motivated him to join the club, suggesting competition excites him.

Msendami will be competing with Bafana Bafana stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, among others, for the left wing spot at the Sea Robbers.

“I joined Pirates knowing that they have a big squad, and for me that was a big motivation because I always want to compete and be one of the best in the team,” Msendami told Pirates’ media department at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg, where they had a camp before resuming action.

“Joining Pirates is a dream come true for me because Pirates are one of the biggest teams in Africa.

“I am excited to be here, and I am looking forward to delivering by scoring goals to help the team continue to win matches.”

The Zimbabwean international, who started two of his country’s three group stage games at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, joined Pirates from Marumo Gallants, alongside left-footed centre-back Mpho Chabatsane, a fortnight ago.

Msendami, who had already played 13 league games and scored once for Marumo this season, could make his Pirates debut when they resume action after the Afcon hiatus against Sekhukhune in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (3.30pm).

Before the Afcon break, the Buccaneers were on a stellar run, winning nine of their last 10 league fixtures, and they will be hoping to maintain that form against Sekhukhune, who beat them in their league opener in August.

Fixtures

League

Friday: Bay vs Siwelele (7.30pm)

Saturday: Orbit vs Chippa, Sekhukhune vs Pirates (all 3.30pm)

Sunday: AmaZulu vs Galaxy (3.30pm), Durban vs Polokwane (6pm)

Caf Champions League

Friday: Sundowns vs Al-Hilal (8pm)

Confederation Cup

Sunday: Zesco vs Chiefs (3pm), Belouizdad vs Stellenbosch (9pm) — Additional reporting by Sihle Ndebele

TimesLIVE