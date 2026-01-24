Pirates held by stubborn Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vuyo Letlapa of Sekhukhune United challenged by Kamogela Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on the 24 January 2026.

Orlando Pirates missed out on a good opportunity to gain a significant psychological advantage over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in what is developing into an interesting Betway Premiership title race.

The well-rested Buccaneers wasted an opportunity move to the top of the league standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw by determined Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

A win for Pirates, who were playing in their first match of the year while other teams played during the week, could have given them a two-point lead.

They will be sitting at the summit with a game in hand over Sundowns who have not been at their best since the start of the season, a situation that has put immense pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso.

Now they are equal on 29 points with the Sundowns but the Brazilians have a chance to pull away again when they take on the same Sekhukhune in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Whatever happens on Tuesday, Sundowns would have played two matches over Pirates who return to league action against unpredictable Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

For United and their coach Eric Tinkler, they will welcome the point that leaves them fourth spot with 26 points from 15 matches but they are under pressure from TS Galaxy and AmaZulu below them.

Pirates dominated possession and chances created for most of the game with most of their threats coming from Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi, Kamolego Sebelebele, Patrick Mswanganyi, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng.

But they could not find their way past the United defence marshalled by Bright Ndlovu, Vuyo Letlapa and captain Daniel Cardoso who stood firm in front of goalkeeper Renaldo Learner.

United also had their moments on the attack where they threatened the Pirates defence of Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema through Vusimuzi Mncube, Lehlohonolo Mojela and veteran striker Bradley Grobler.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou picked captain Sibisi as replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi who has moved on to Chicago Fire in the MLS with Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy.

Ouaddou went with the central defensive partnership of Mbokazi, who was one of the best performers for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, and Seema last year.