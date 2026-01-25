Kaizer Chiefs edge Zesco United 1-0 in CAF win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs kept their dream of qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup knockout phase by registering a win against Zambian side Zesco United in their third Group D fixture in Ndola on Sunday.

Pule Mmodi’s solitary goal in the second minute at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium — his first of the campaign — is what Amakhosi needed to bag their maiden win against the Zambian side in continental football. The win took Chiefs to four points with three rounds of fixtures remaining. Chiefs’ next game in the competition is against Zesco at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs made three changes to the starting line-up that narrowly beat Golden Arrows in the domestic league, their first game of the year, at FNB Stadium midweek. Khanyisa Mayo, Dillan Solomons and Mfundo Vilakazi started in the berths that were respectively occupied by Glody Lilepo, Thabiso Monyane and Mduduzi Shabalala against Abafana Bes’thende.

Chiefs started the CAF match brightly, breaking the deadlock as early as the second minute when Mmodi tapped in a rebound from Flavio Silva’s headed effort that had hit the woodwork from a corner kick delivered by Lebohang Maboe.

Zesco threw everything at Chiefs for the better part of the second half, but Amakhosi managed to remain resolute.

Overall, the first half was far from entertaining. The pitch, which accommodated a Champions League match between local side Power Dynamos and Rivers United of Nigeria a day earlier, looked bumpy and also contributed to both teams struggling to string passes together. The hosts’ physicality also put Amakhosi on the back foot, as they hardly won duels.

Bulky Zesco striker Amine Hiver used his big frame to bully Chiefs’ defence on a number of occasions but lacked composure to capitalise on those moments. The hosts bizarrely made two changes five minutes before halftime, withdrawing Vintalis Ganter and Peter Musukuma for Emmanuel Mwanza and Derrick Assoumou, respectively.

Chiefs returned with Lilepo and Monyane from the halftime break, replacing Khanyisa Mayo and Solomons. Hiver continued to give Chiefs all sorts of trouble and in one instance unleashed a ferocious shot outside the box only for it to miss the target by a few inches.

Chiefs’ next fixture is in the domestic league when they meet Marumo Gallants away on Wednesday.