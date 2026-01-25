Man United stun leaders Arsenal to open up title race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London on Sunday January 25, 2026.

Manchester United loosened Arsenal’s grip on the Premier League title race with a 3-2 win in north London on Sunday, thanks to stunning second-half goals by Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha.

Victory would have restored Arsenal’s seven-point lead over chasers Manchester City and Aston Villa, both of whom won this weekend, but Mikel Arteta’s side instead left the door open as they lost at home for the first time this season.

Everything was going to plan for Arsenal when they took the lead in the 29th minute with a Lisandro Martinez own goal.

But a terrible mistake by Martin Zubimendi in the 37th minute gifted United an equaliser - the Spaniard passing straight to Bryan Mbeumo who finished in style.

Dorgu then smashed a ferocious shot in off the crossbar to put United ahead in the 50th minute only for substitute Mikel Merino to prod the hosts level in the 84th minute.

United were not finished though and Cunha curled home from 25 metres three minutes later to the joy of the visiting fans.

Arsenal, who are now winless in three league games, have 50 points from 23 games with City and Villa on 46. United moved fourth with 38 points.