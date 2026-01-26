Former Pirates captain Lekgwathi says every point counts in the title race

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates collected a point from one of their games in hand against Sekhukhune United last weekend and former captain Lucky Lekgwathi says it will count at the end of the season.

With the share of the spoils against Sekhukhune, the Buccaneers missed out on an opportunity to gain a significant psychological advantage over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns and Pirates are tied on 29 points in the Betway Premiership standings but the Buccaneers have played one game fewer.

The situation might change on Tuesday when Sundowns take on Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Three points in Polokwane will see Sundowns pull away to put pressure back on Pirates who only return to league games on Saturday when they take on Magesi FC.

“Football is all about learning from your previous mistakes and Orlando Pirates have learnt from their mistake of not being consistent,” said Lekgwathi when he announced an exhibition match between Pirates and Chiefs Masters at Ellis Park on February 7.

“Over the previous seasons, they were also affected by injuries. Last season they missed the league closely, and I think they learnt their lesson where they had games in hand but did not collect those points.”

Pirates supporters were left frustrated after they were held to a goalless draw by Sekhukhune but Lekgwathi said there is no reason to panic because every point counts.

“Last weekend they collected only one point against Sekhukhune but it will be important in the end. I remember in 2010 Ajax Cape Town were at the top of the log close to the end of the season and we played a draw against Santos.

“Everyone was crying in the dressing room that we may have lost the league. But the coach told us that one point is going to be important at the end of the season, and it counted because we ended up winning the league.

“It was a point at the weekend [against Sekhukhune] and it is going to count. The other important thing is for the players not to focus on other teams.

“But, there is still a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season, so let’s wait and see what is going to happen over the coming months. I really hope Pirates win the league because they have not done so in a while.”

This week’s Betway Premiership Fixtures

Tuesday

Sekhukhune v Sundowns (7.30pm)

Wednesday

Gallants v Chiefs (7.30pm)

Friday

Richards Bay v Arrows ((7.30pm)

Saturday

Chippa v Durban City, Gallants v AmaZulu (both 3.30pm), Pirates v Magesi, Polokwane City v Orbit College (6pm)

Sunday

TS Galaxy v Sekhukhune (3.30pm)

TimesLIVE