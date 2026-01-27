Sundowns leave it late to beat Sekhukhune, increase lead at the top

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns Brayan Leon tackled by Sekhukhune United defender Daniel Gardoso during their Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns left it until late to beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 during their Betway Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

Substitute midfielder Nuno Santos and striker Brayan León stuck in quick succession during referee’s optional time as the Brazilians stretched their lead at the top of the log.

With this last gasp win, the Brazilians have eased pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso and opened a three-point lead over Orlando Pirates who have the advantage two games in hand.

Pirates have a home clash against Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon and coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be hoping they get back to winning ways.

With this crucial away win secured, Sundowns turn their attention to the Champions League where they visit Sudanese side Al Hilal at the Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda in the group stages return match.

For United, this home loss has dropped them a few places to fifth spot below Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu and coach Eric Tinkler will be worried because they are on a run of three matches without a win.

The Brazilians take all 3 points on the road after a solid victory in Polokwane. 🔥



Sekhukhune United 0️⃣➖2️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (90+1’ Santos, 90+3’ León)#Sundowns #BetwayPrem #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/IUgc9u4Jwu — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) January 27, 2026

Cardoso made wholesale changes to the team that drew with Al Hilal last weekend and this match was influenced by players who came from the bench like Khuliso Mudau, goalscorer Santos, Tashreeq Matthews and Peter Shalulile.

Cardoso started this match with attacker Arthur Sales the only player to survive in the starting line-up from the 2-2 Champions League draw with Al Hilal on Friday.

As part of the ten changes, Cardoso gave rare opportunities to Denis Onyango, a debut for Khulumane Ndamane, Jayden Adams, Miguel Reisinho, Thapelo Morena and Sphelele Mkhulise.

Tinkler went with most of the players who drew 0-0 with Pirates last weekend in Leaner, Vuyo Letlapa, Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Phiri, Thabang Monare and Siphesihle Mkhize.

Sundowns nearly opened the scoring on the stroke of half time when Leaner was forced to stretch at full length to deny a close range shot from Iqraam Rayners.

United also had their chances on the attack but the defending champions stole it at the death with Santos beating Leaner after he received a pass from Mudau.

Then a few minutes later, León reacted quick to pounce after Leaner could not handle a shot from Shalulile as Sundowns increased their lead at the top of the standings.

