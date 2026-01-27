Soccer

WATCH | Orlando Stadium renamed

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter

Orlando Stadium has been renamed Orlando Amstel Arena. (Mahlatse Mphahlele)

The famous grand old venue of South African football has been renamed Orlando Amstel Arena.

The reveal happened during an event attended by club officials and dignitaries at the venue where the Buccaneers host Magesi FC in their Betway Premiership clash on Saturday.

Orlando follows in the footsteps of other venues around the world — such as Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Emirates Stadium in London, Allianz Arena in Munich and Gillette Stadium in the US — to give naming rights to sponsors.

The event also coincided with the birthday of Pirates chair Irvin Khoza, who turned 78 on Tuesday, but he did not attend the unveiling.

