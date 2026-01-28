Kaizer Chiefs believe they can win first league title in 11 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy says they want to win the Absa Premiership title and believes they have what it takes to win their first championship since the 2014-15 season.

“The race is on. We want that league title and it’s very possible. We just need to work hard and work towards that as our main goal,” McCarthy said.

Third-placed Chiefs (27 points from 14 games, five behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand) have lost only one league game this season, garnering seven wins and six draws from their first 14 league outings to be among the chasing pack.

Amakhosi, who have recorded back-to-back wins in their two opening fixtures of the year against Golden Arrows and Zesco United in the Premiership and Caf Confederation Cup, hope to maintain their momentum when they face Marumo Gallants in the league at Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

“We know Marumo are a quality side, they [can bring] anything on the day, but we are just going to go out there guns blazing to do the job,” McCarthy said.

The defender netted his maiden goal for Chiefs when they beat Arrows 1-0 last week. The 22-year-old, the son of Amakhosi legend Fabian McCarthy, detailed why the goal meant so much to him.

“Scoring my first goal for the club was definitely one moment to remember. I found out that my father [also] scored his first Chiefs goal against Arrows, so my goal is definitely one for the history books and I am looking forward to scoring many more.”

