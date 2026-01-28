Soccer

Slot eyes Champions progress amid Liverpool’s poor form, injuries

‘For sure at centreback tomorrow there will not be a centreback,’ says Reds boss

Andy Robertson during training at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre on Tuesday. (Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his team’s five-match winless run in the Premier League had dampened spirits ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Qarabag, despite their strong performances in Europe.

A victory over the Azeri side at Anfield would secure Liverpool a top eight finish and a direct spot in the round of 16, avoiding the knockout playoffs.

Yet Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Bournemouth saw the English champions drop to sixth in the Premier League, 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

“It is going to be really difficult to quiet outside noise with the position we are in the league,” Slot said on Tuesday.

“It’s impossible to shut down the noise at a club like this if you are not competing for the league.”

A growing list of injuries has become a major concern for Slot, with centreback Joe Gomez sidelined after Saturday’s loss, and Ibrahima Konate also unavailable following the death of his father.

Centreback Giovanni Leoni has been out since September with a cruciate ligament tear, meaning captain Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool’s only available senior central defender. Right back Conor Bradley is also recovering from knee surgery.

“For sure at centreback tomorrow there will not be a centreback. I can only play a midfielder as there are no centrebacks available apart from Virgil,” Slot said.

“It is not an easy balance to find but you can see with the recent injuries it is not a good balance, that is obvious.”

But the manager added that left back Andy Robertson would be available despite recent media reports linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s hard to say anything definite in this world we are in but I expect him to stay,” Slot said about the Scotland international.

Qarabag, who drew with Chelsea in November, clinched a late win over Eintracht Frankfurt last week to rekindle their hopes of progressing in the Champions League, and a win at Anfield would guarantee them a spot in the top 24 and a place in the knockout rounds.

“They have shown this season that they are a very good team and a hard team to beat. Chelsea they kept to 2-2,” Slot said.

“If you look at our Champions League this season, we’ve had a lot of strong teams to face and have done really well but that’s brought us some problems in the Premier League a few days later.”

Uefa Champions League, league phase final round:

Wednesday:

All 10pm SA time

  • AFC Ajax v Olympiacos (10pm)
  • Athletic Club v Sporting CP
  • Barcelona v FC Copenhagen
  • Leverkusen v Villarreal
  • Dortmund v Inter Milan
  • Club Brugge v Marseille
  • Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Manchester City v Galatasaray
  • Monaco v Juventus
  • Napoli v Chelsea
  • PSV Eindhoven v Bayern Munich
  • Union Saint-Gilloise v Atalanta
  • Arsenal v Kairat
  • Atletico Madrid v Bodo Glimt
  • SL Benfica v Real Madrid
  • Liverpool v FK Qarabag
  • Pafos v Slavia Prague
  • Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

February fuel price drop on the cards for SA motorists

2

Gauteng clarifies scholar transport licences after operators raise concerns

3

Mbalula says there’s ‘prima facie’ evidence of wrongdoing in Joburg conference

4

US tourist rise debunks Trump’s ‘genocide’ claim, De Lille claims

5

KENNETH KGWADI | Now the world sees through the ANC’s human rights hypocrisy

Related Articles