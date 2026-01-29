Orlando Pirates release Olisah Ndah to explore new opportunities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a move unlikely to sit well with many Orlando Pirates fans, the club has released defender Olisa Ndah at his request to seek playing opportunities elsewhere.

Despite struggling with injuries in recent seasons, “the Ghost” have always held the Nigerian centreback in high regard, seeing him as a rare find thanks to his assurance and composure in possession, strength in the challenge and tactical awareness.

What makes Ndah’s exit surprising to a certain degree is that Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi’s recent sale to Chicago Fire in the US was expected to open a door for Ndah to return to the playing squad, having recently recovered from a long-term injury.

“Orlando Pirates can confirm the club has reached a mutual agreement with defender Olisa Ndah to part ways,” the club said on Thursday.

“The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the club’s management. Central to the conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career.”

The 27-year-old joined the Buccaneers from Nigerian outfit Akwa United in August 2021. Ndah was one of Pirates’ captains in the past two seasons and had established himself as one of the key figures at the club.