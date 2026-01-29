Real and PSG miss automatic qualification in frenetic group finale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin celebrates scoring Benfica's fourth goal with teammates in their Uefa Champions League victory against Real Madrid at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday night.

By Martyn Herman in London

Real Madrid missed out on automatic qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds as they crumbled to a 4-2 defeat at Benfica on a frenetic final night of group-stage action across Europe on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe’s goal had put the 15-time winners on course for the win they needed to secure a top-eight finish, but their night ended in chaos as Jose Mourinho’s Benfica roared back.

Benfica were still heading for elimination despite leading 3-2 but goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored their fourth goal in the 98th-minute - a header that meant manager the Portuguese giants crept into the playoffs on goal difference in 24th spot.

Real, who began the night third but ended it ninth and could face Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt in the playoffs, also had Raul Asencio and Rodrygo sent off in stoppage time.

Holders Paris St Germain also slipped out of the top eight as they could only draw 1-1 at home to Newcastle United - a result that left both sides facing a playoff despite starting the final night in the automatic places.

Stunning scenes 🤯



Anatoliy Trubin's goal keeps Benfica alive in the UEFA Champions League 👏👏#SSFootball | #SSUCL | #UCL pic.twitter.com/2ENtl8g6rn — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 28, 2026

Liverpool thrashed Qarabag 6-0 to end their group campaign in style and finish in third place -- Alexis Mac Allister scoring twice and Mohamed Salah also among the goals.

Barcelona began the evening in ninth spot but spared themselves a playoff tie as they came from a goal down to beat Copenhagen 4-1. Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford ensured they finished fifth, one place behind surprise package Tottenham Hotspur who won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea trailed 2-1 at Napoli but two goals by Joao Pedro earned them a 3-2 win to clinch sixth spot while defeat left Napoli down and out in 30th place.

That meant five of the six English clubs are in the last 16 and could yet be joined by Newcastle.

Portugal’s Sporting grabbed a last-gasp 3-2 win at Athletic Bilbao thanks to a goal by Alisson Santos to snatch a top-eight spot and effectively relegate Real Madrid to the playoffs.

Mo Salah caps his 80th #UCL appearance for Liverpool with a stunning goal 🇪🇬👑



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/X8eBmpmoKi — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 28, 2026

Manchester City beat Galatasaray 2-0 at home to jump from 11th to eighth and spare themselves a repeat of last season when they failed to reach the last-16 after losing to Real Madrid in the playoffs.

Arsenal, who like Bayern Munich were already assured of a top-eight finish, became the first club in the new 36-team group format to finish with a 100% record, beating bottom club Kairat Almaty 3-2. Runners-up Bayern ended with a 2-1 victory at PSV Eindhoven that left the Dutch club eliminated.

Just like last season, Uefa’s expanded Champions League group stage has proved a masterstroke with the suspense lasting to the final seconds of the eighth round of fixtures.

Before the 18 matches kicked off only four of the 36 clubs were definitely eliminated and only Arsenal and Bayern Munich were guaranteed to be in the last 16.

Several who started outside the top eight needed wins and other results to go in their favour with Barcelona, Manchester City and Sporting seizing their chance.

Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki were on target for City.

The turn, the finish 😮‍💨💥



João Pedro with a goal of the highest quality 🤌



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/sgrbVckMAM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 28, 2026

Inter Milan got the win they required, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 away but, like fellow Italians Juventus, will have to take their chances in the playoffs.

Juventus could only draw 0-0 at Monaco. Dortmund missed out on being seeded for the playoffs, ending 17th.

Nowhere was the drama more compelling than at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium where Diego Simeone’s side hosted Norway’s Bodo/Glimt. Atletico led through Alexander Sorloth’s goal and at one point were into the top eight but Bodo, who stunned Manchester City last week, hit back with goals by Fredrik Sjovold and Kasper Hogh for a remarkable 2-1 win to put the Arctic Circle debutants in 23rd and into the playoffs.

Atletico ended 14th and will have to be content with being one of the seeded teams in the two-legged playoffs.

Napoli and PSV Eindhoven were not the only illustrious clubs to finish below the elimination trapdoor.

Marseille had eyes on a top-16 place and a seeded playoff berth, but a 3-0 hammering at Club Brugge meant they finished 25th with Brugge grabbing a playoff spot at their expense.

The teams who finished ninth to 24th will learn who they will face in the playoffs in Friday’s draw.

Reuters