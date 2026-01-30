Sundowns seek redemption against Al-Hilal in Rwanda

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a disappointing 2-2 Caf Champions League draw at home to Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld last week, Mamelodi Sundowns are going all out for a win when the two teams meet in the return game at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday night (9pm).

Sudanese outfit Hilal are playing their home matches in Kigali due to the civil war in their country.

After three rounds of Group C matches, Sundowns are in the top position with five points but have registered only one victory with two draws and will have to start collecting maximum points to boost their chances of a first-place finish.

Downs coach Miguel Cardoso believes they should have done better in the draw at home but insisted they have corrected the errors they made.

“We played a good match at home against a strong opponent,” Cardoso said during the pre-match conference on Thursday.

“It was a tricky match because I think the team played well enough to collect more points than we got in the end, but we were punished by the mistakes we made.

“We are excited to play here in good conditions. Let’s hope we have the spirit to fight until the end because we have the conditions to do that.”

Cardoso urged his side to play at a level required to earn a crucial victory.

The most important thing is we know how important it is to get victories at home. We made two errors for which we were punished. — Thapelo Morena

“[We must show] strong commitment. We don’t travel far to come here and not take the game to the level we have to take it to.

“I think both teams understand the importance of the game in the final results of the group stage.”

Utility player Thapelo Morena said Sundowns know where they got it wrong last week and will try to minimise the mistakes in Rwanda.

“The most important thing is we know how important it is to get victories at home. We made two errors for which we were punished,” the Bafana Bafana star said.

“Coming into this match, we have to make sure we don’t commit the same mistake and convert the chances we create.”

