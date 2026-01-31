Man United’s Dorgu faces weeks on the sidelines after injury at Arsenal, Carrick says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London on Sunday January 25, 2026.

Patrick Dorgu, who was injured after scoring Manchester United’s second goal in last weekend’s 3-2 Premier League win at Arsenal, may be sidelined for a few weeks or more, United manager Michael Carrick said on Friday.

Media reports said the 21-year-old picked up a hamstring injury that forced him off the field in the 81st minute, half an hour after his left-footed volley put the visitors 2-1 ahead.

Denmark international Dorgu, who joined United in the summer, also scored in the win over Manchester City earlier this month.

“Pat is going to be out for a period of time. We’re still working through how long that’s going to be,” Carrick told reporters.

“He’s had such a good couple of weeks and we weren’t sure if it was cramp or something more serious, but it looks more serious. Whether it’s a few weeks or more, we’re going to have to wait and see. Unfortunately, it’s something you have to work through in football.”

Fourth-placed United face Fulham on Sunday as they look to win their third straight match since Carrick took over.