Pirates join Sundowns at the top as they beat Magesi in Orlando

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with Yanela Mbuthuma during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Magesi FC at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on 31 January 2026.

Orlando Pirates reclaimed the joint first spot on the Betway Premiership log table after thrashing bottom-placed Magesi FC 2-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, where attackers Yanela Mbuthuma and Relebohile Mofokeng were in their element as they scored some wonderful goals before the break.

There was simply no challenge for Pirates as they registered their 10th league victory in 14 league encounters and are now only behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on goal difference, though the defending champions have played a game more.

With Mofokeng, Mbuthuma, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi employed as attackers by Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, there was no stopping the Buccaneers and the Limpopo side had plenty of problems trying to contain them.

The first goal was a beauty which started with Appollis finding Mofokeng on the left and the move was finished off after a well weighted cross was delivered by Mofokeng for Mbuthuma to score his third league goal of the season.

Mbuthuma turned provider in Mofokeng’s equally elegant goal which came down the middle as the visitors were left confused as to where they should stop the home side.

Mofokeng showed composure and class by going for a pass to the net, and giving Magesi gloveman Elvis Chipezeze no chance to stop his strike.

Magesi played this match with a bit of confusion regarding their head John Maduka who sat on the stands and his assistant Abram Nteo taking his duties on the bench.

There’s been speculation around Maduka’s future as they came to this match having only collected 11 points from 14 matches, which leave them as early candidates for relegation just two seasons after their promotion.

The only regret for Pirates coach will be their inability to finish the many chances they had in the second half of this match.

Had Bucs scored three more goals they would have taken their goal difference to +18 and one clear of Sundowns ahead of their trip to Durban where they’ll face AmaZulu FC on Tuesday.

Appollis, substitutes Masindi Nemtajela, Andre de Jong and Kamogelo Sebelebele had some glorious chances to increase Bucs’ lead but all saw their shots going narrowly wide of the posts.

Still, the Bucs remain with a good chance to end their league drought which stretches back to 2012.

With no continental football to worry about at this stage of the season, Pirates are better placed to end Sundowns’ unprecedented reign for the past eight successive seasons.