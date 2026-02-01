Man City stunned as Solanke magic earns Tottenham a draw

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham (left) and team mate Xavi Simons celebrate after he scores the 2-2 goal during the English Premier League match against Manchester City in London, Great Britain, 01 February 2026.

Manchester City blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with Dominic Solanke’s double for the hosts after the break handing their north London rivals Arsenal a huge Premier League title boost.

Tottenham were comprehensively outplayed in the first half but everything changed after the break and Solanke earned his side a deserved point with an acrobatic moment of magic.

First-half goals by Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo had City cruising towards a win that would have cut Arsenal’s lead back to four points and a listless Tottenham left the field to boos at the interval.

But Solanke poked in from close range in the 53rd minute to revive home hopes and his second in the 70th minute was one that will be replayed over and over as he dived forward to meet Conor Gallagher’s cross and conjured a flicked finish with his heel that looped in over City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Second-placed City’s fourth draw in six league games left them on 47 points from 24 games, six points behind Arsenal who won 4-0 at Leeds United on Saturday.

Tottenham are 14th with 29 points.