Legend Teenage Dladla urges Kaizer Chiefs to remain consistent

Kaizer Chiefs have turned the corner and things are looking good for the Soweto giants, says club legend Nelson “Teenage” Dladla.

“We have been doing so well since October and we are third on the PSL log right now,” the 1970s and 1980s Amakhosi superstar told Sowetan.

“What a relief. Fans are happy. This is the people’s club. They travel the length and breadth of the country to give support to the club, whether we are doing well or struggling.”

Chiefs are in second place in the Betway Premiership at the halfway stage.

Dladla said patience was a virtue: “It’s paying dividends; when last did we sit in that position on the log?

“We must continue with this consistency; the future looks bright,” he said of Amakhosi, who, on 30 points from 15 games, are two points behind both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the Premiership (32).

The reigning champions lead the pack on goal difference, with Pirates right behind them and with a game in hand.

“The coaching staff [co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef] is doing a good job and the players are responding positively. Given the support, [the coaches] may win us the league.”

The duo took over technical team duties after the departure of Nasreddine Nabi as head coach in October.

Chiefs have already drawn with Sundowns and are yet to face their archrivals, Orlando Pirates.

No longer a “Teenage” at 77, the married father of four — who prefers to be called by his clan name, Mgabadeli owagabela izinkunda zankwaBulwayo — said: “I no longer see Shoeshine and Piano at Sundowns, so I don’t have problems with them; it’s Pirates who worry me.

“They are hot. However, we need to work on our physical fitness, which enables a player to go beyond natural skill. It worked wonders for us [Chiefs’ golden generation, which Dladla represented]; we were super fit, and it was Bra ‘Pro’ [Doctor Khumalo’s father, Eliakim Khumalo] who got us fit.

“He would take us to Turffontein Racecourse for running; it was tough, the grass was heavy, but one thing was, if our cup game went into extra time, we knew we were the winners due to our fitness.”

Dladla said Amakhosi’s scouts must look for what he called “Chiefs’ material” in identifying signings and talent to bring in.

“You will be exposed at Chiefs if you are a chancer,” he said with his boyish, mischievous smile.

“When you are signed by Chiefs, it means there is something special the club wants you to give; that’s what I did on my arrival in 1976 until 1989.”

Dladla sees a bright future in Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Ashley du Preez. He is a fan of coach Pitso Mosimane, who engineered Sundowns’ immense successes of the late 2000s and 2010s, and has often been linked to the hot seat at Chiefs.

“His record speaks volumes,” he said, adding that local coaches are not respected by some club owners. “We have our own style, which is our identity, and only a local coach will improve it.”

Dladla was an exceptional dribbler, with speed and creativity, which enabled him to navigate through defenders. The ball wizard from Kwa-Thema in Springs, Ekurhuleni, won virtually every trophy on offer with Chiefs, including league titles in 1977, 1979, 1981, 1984 and 1989.

Dladla is moulding the future Kaizer “Chincha Guluva” Motaungs, Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoes, Jan “Malombo” Lechabas, Joseph “Banks” Sethlodis, and Vusi “Computer” Lamolas — among the greats he turned out with — in Crystal Park, Benoni, where he trains young boys from 11 to 15 years.

He has pleaded for assistance with training equipment.

Sowetan