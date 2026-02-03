Pirates top Premiership after Mofokeng strikes twice against AmaZulu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine pulls off a save in their Betway Premiership win against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night.

Relebohile Mofokeng’s brace took Orlando Pirates three points clear atop the Betway Premiership as they beat AmaZulu 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night.

The Bafana Bafana international scored in either half (16th and 94th) of a lively match.

Moremi's delivery here 🤯🤯



Rele Mofokeng scores in back-to-back league matches ⚽⚽



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/sxpEcVCKzQ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 3, 2026

Mofokeng scored in his second successive match after his strike in Bucs’ 2-0 win over bottom-placed Magesi FC in Orlando on Saturday.

The win, the 11th for Pirates in 15 league matches, sees Bucs distance themselves by three points from second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns (also 15 games). The league race could go down the wire, but Bucs hold a slight advantage going into the second round as they are out of Caf’s inter-club competitions.

Sipho Chaine 😲



The best Keepers step up when their team's need them most 🤚⛔



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/kawFOizi8J — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 3, 2026

Pirates dominated despite AmaZulu coming into the game with some form as they had won their last three league matches to move within two points of Pirates and Sundowns. But Arthur Zwane’s side defended far too deep.

There was one good chance for Usuthu towards the end in which Pule Ekstein headed strongly but Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine parried it away before Mofokeng wrap up the match in referees’ optional time.

Pirates remain in Durban as they’ll meet Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at the same venue on Saturday. AmaZulu’s next game is on February 10, visiting Polokwane City in Limpopo in the cup.