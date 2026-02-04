Gavin Hunt warns Kaizer Chiefs could be too hot for Stellies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt has showered Kaizer Chiefs with compliments before facing them in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night (7pm).

Hunt, who coached Chiefs for a season in 2020-2021, said their league form speaks volumes about their recent resurgence. The much-decorated coach also believes Nedbank holders Amakhosi can win the 2025-2026 Betway Premiership, where they are among the chasing pack in third place.

“It will be a tough game. They are really in good form,” Hunt said.

“They are a good side, and they are much more settled. They are more free-flowing, and once you’ve won a few games like they’ve won, it gives a bit of confidence back to the team.

“I’ve always said the league position doesn’t lie. The cups can cloud you. Sometimes you can have success in cups, but your league position is where you should be judged, and they are doing well and could win the league this year.”

Hunt cautioned his troops that Chiefs are more dangerous on the road than they are in their backyard. Chiefs have won four of their six league fixtures away this season, with two defeats.

“I think Chiefs are more dangerous away from home than they are at FNB Stadium because they get bigger support away from home; whether it’s Cape Town or Gqeberha, they’ve got more people there than they have in their home games.”

Hunt instructed his players to be brave in their approach.

“We certainly need to play without fear of what Chiefs can bring,” Hunt said, adding he foresaw the fixture against Chiefs before the draw was conducted.

“Before the draw was made, I knew we were going to draw one of these teams because we play them in the league in two weeks’ time. It normally works like that. It’s certainly a nice game to play because of the atmosphere, and obviously it certainly puts us right into the situation, where we have to be on it.”

