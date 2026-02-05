Stellenbosch win over Chiefs a real humdinger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thabiso Monyane of Kaizer Chiefs attemps a scissor kick at goal during the 2026 Nedbank Cup game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on February 4 2026.

Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt couldn’t stop raving about the intensity of Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup last-32 win over Kaizer Chiefs, feeling both teams really came to the party.

Stellies recorded a 2-0 win over Amakhosi, who were the defending champions, to book their berth in the last 16 of the Ke Yona tournament. Ibraheem Jabaar converted from the spot in the 10th minute to give Stellenbosch the lead, before Devin Titus doubled their lead 12 minutes later.

Flavio Silva’s spot-kick four minutes before the hour mark ended up as a mere consolation for the Glamour Boys.

“I think it was a proper cup tie — wasn’t it? Geez, end-to-end stuff. Certainly well-deserved first two goals and then they go back into the game a little bit ... they had one or two chances and we also had one or two chances,” Hunt said.

“In the second half as well, they got a goal and we should have made it 3-1 there. Our keeper [Sage Stephens] made some good saves ...that’s his job, And their keeper [Brandon Petersen] made some saves.

“It was a hell of a cup tie on a very difficult pitch. I think you have to see it out, you know — and I think we did that well. That was important.”

Titus was voted man of the match, but Hunt felt his striker Wonderboy Makhubu was more deserving.

“I think there were so many players who played really well, stuck to what we tried to do. For me, man of the match [was] Wonderboy Makhubu ... I think he was outstanding. That’s a proper striker, leading the line.”

Stellies have since switched their focus to Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup fixture against Congolese side Otoho d’Oyo in Brazzaville (3pm SA time). Stellies are bottom of Group C with four points, five behind leaders CR Belouizdad of Algeria with two games to spare.

“We need a point there [in Brazzaville] … We can’t come away with nothing. If we lose, we are out — so we need something there,” Hunt added.