Winning league with Pirates would be game changer for African coaches: Ouaddou

Relebohile Mofekeng celebrates a goal for Orlando Pirates with teammate Nkosikhona Ndaba in their Betway Premiership win against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is determined to win the Betway Premiership title, saying the achievement would prove African coaches are also competent.

“If we can win the title at the end of the season with all these Africa competences [his technical panel is made up of only Africans], it would be a very strong message for many people who don’t believe in African coaches,” Ouaddou said.

“It’s my dream to push my technical team and my players to show the continent that we can do it.

“Sometimes in our continent we forget that we have fantastic people who are able to deliver the goods, especially those with black skin. It’s my dream to take these people to the promised land, Inshallah [God willing].”

Pirates put themselves in a very good position to win what would be their maiden championship since the 2011/12 season when they beat AmaZulu 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday.

The win, bagged courtesy of Relebohile Mofokeng’s header and an own goal by Usuthu keeper Darren Johnson, propelled Bucs to the summit of the table, enjoying a three-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who’ve won the title for the past eight seasons.

Pirates, who have already won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout this season, face third-tier Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

