Chiefs have the tools to win league, Confed Cup, says Kaze

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze is adamant Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup exit will reinvigorate them to go all out in the Betway Premiership and in the Caf Confederation Cup, believing they have “enough tools” to win the remaining competitions.

Stellenbosch dumped title-holders Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup, inflicting a 2-1 defeat at a packed Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

“We have to do everything to make it happen in the league and in the Caf Confederation Cup,” Kaze said after the game.

“We’re confident we have the tools to do it. Tthe defeat is a lesson for every one of us that nothing comes easy and we need to play and stay focused all the time.

“I learn every day, especially from defeats, because most people, when they win, think they’re the best, but it’s especially in defeats where you need to learn and take lessons. My players learnt it the hard way [against Stellies], but it’s a defeat that will push everyone to do more.”

Chiefs strangely started the game with five defenders in Inacio Miguel, Aden McCarthy, Given Msimango, Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane, surprisingly leaving a few of their on-form attackers such as Glody Lilepo and Lebohang Maboe on the bench.

Kaze said fatigue forced the technical staff to rotate the squad.

“With the kilometres [covered by players] the data shows, you have to do the rotations. With all the trips as well, I’d say the rotation is a must.

“With that said, the players who started [the game] are Kaizer Chiefs players too and they are supposed to play.”

Chiefs’ next match is a must-win Confederation Cup Group D fixture against Egyptian side Al Masry at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Chiefs and Al Masry are level on seven points, one behind leaders Zamalek with two games to spare.

“We have to look forward. Sunday is approaching quickly with a huge game we have in the Confederation Cup and we have to put our heads straight to have the right mentality to play against Al Masry.”

