Pirates to go full throttle against third-tier TTM, says Ouaddou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear they won’t underestimate amateur side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the Nedbank Cup, vowing to field a full-strength team.

Rampaging Pirates, who are top of the Premiership table, and third-tier side TTM face off in their last-32 clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Pirates remained in Durban after Tuesday’s 2-0 Betway Premiership win over AmaZulu at the same venue.

“It’s an important game for us. We don’t underestimate any team in this tournament,” Ouaddou said at a conference in Umhlanga, Durban, on Thursday.

“We are taking this competition very seriously. It’s an important competition for the club.

“We stayed here [in Durban], we came with 22 players and that shows how seriously we take this competition. We respect the opponent.”

The Pirates coach said they managed to gather all the information they were looking for on TTM, who are second from bottom in the 12-team Limpopo ABC Motsepe League Stream A table with five points, 17 behind leaders Mpheni Defenders.

“You can’t say you know nothing about your opponent as a professional club. You have to get enough information about your opponent to prepare for the game, so we have maximum information about that team — and what I can guarantee you is on Saturday we’ll put out the strongest team to start that game.”

Sowetan