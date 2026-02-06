Sundowns aim to succeed where Pirates, Alger failed in Lubumbashi cauldron

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nuno Santos celebrates his goal with Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Tashreeq Matthews in their 3-1 Caf Champions League Group C win against Saint-Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld on November 22 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be eager to end FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo’s unbeaten home record in this season’s Caf Champions League when they meet in their crucial match in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday (3pm).

Lupopo are undefeated in this competition in DRC, including drawing 1-1 with Al-Hilal of Sudan before beating MC Alger 1-0 in the group phase. They thumped Orlando Pirates 3-0 in the second preliminary-round first-leg match in Lubumbashi, before suffering the same scoreline in Orlando and eventually winning on penalties.

As Sundowns look to bounce back after their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Al-Hilal in their last Caf match, coach Miguel Cardoso admitted it won’t be easy playing in Lubumbashi but they have to get a result to go to their final Group C match against Alger at home in a good position.

Downs (five points) are in second place to Sudan’s Al-Hilal (eight), with MC Alger and Saint-Eloi close behind on three.

“Tough match ahead, for sure,” Cardoso said. “Tough team, tough players.

“The top attitude we are going to have is to fight for the best result possible so that in the end we can come and be satisfied with the honesty of the work we put into the field, hoping the consequence is a positive result to get the best chance possible for the last match. That’s how we need to go there and face them.”

Cardoso said Sundowns have to take Lupopo’s victories against Pirates and Alger and draw with Hilal as a lesson, indicating his team have to put in extra work to come back from the fixture amid Stade TP Mazembe’s notoriously hostile reception, heat and artificial surface with three points.

“It is a different pitch. The way to play there is quite tricky. I remember the result for Pirates there in the beginning, so we need to learn from the lessons. It is difficult to play there. Al-Hilal drew, MC Alger lost, so we need to have a mindset to play a game there.

“Remember last year we played against Maniema Union of Congo — of course in a different stadium — and the difficulty there was the heat and humidity.

“Here, there are more factors. It’s a very packed stadium and we need a serious and honest approach so that when we have our moments, we can score the goals we need and bring the best results. That’s important.”

