BBK UNPLUGGED | Blimey! Could Brazilians boss Cardoso be going bonkers?

Miguel Cardoso, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 press conference at Chloorkop in Johannesburg on October 30 2025.

Compatriots and fellow citizens, complications of the new revolution and so on and so forth and stuff like that ...

Now that this columnist is back from herding cattle, let’s all have a glorious sporting 2026: Proteas pulverising all and sundry en route to glory at the T20i World Cup; Boks beating the All Blacks black and blue — again. Bafana Bafana mesmerising Mexico et al and progress from the Fifa World Cup group stage to give Hugo Broos a quarterfinal swansong.

With the wish list out of the way, is Miguel Cardoso suffering a serious bout of that syndrome in which the gods make you mad before destroying you? His midweek post-match comments appear to be drawn from the crazy category.

“When we start to have VAR on the matches, things will get better because there will be no suspicions, because here in South Africa it becomes very suspicious that, uh, officials from some teams visit the referees on the morning of the matches.

“You know that? Ja but look for that because I saw a photo today. It’s important we look for this. I don’t, eh, I never saw that. [It’s the] first time I see officials from one team visiting the referee for their game in the night. That happened recently, very recently. Maybe yesterday. And that’s what you need to worry about in terms of football.”

Struggled to victory

Cardoso made his claim on Wednesday night after Sundowns struggled to a 2-1 victory over Motsepe Foundation Challenge side Goroma United, who almost showed them Sodom in a Nedbank Cup last-32 contest.

Blimey! Could it be that the boss of The Brazilians is going bonkers?

It is tempting to dismiss Cardoso’s statement as diversion drivel. He could be borrowing from the book of his cousin Jose Mourinho, who is a master of the art of deflection.

Officiating has been a challenge that has led to an outcry and increased calls for the introduction of VAR in South Africa. But to cast aspersions on the character of officials without offering anything substantive to back up your claim is poor form

The insinuation, however, is too serious to take lightly.

Two matches took place in the “very recently” time frame. In Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated 2-1 by Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night. The night before, by registering a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu in Durban, Orlando Pirates leapfrogged Sundowns to top the Betway Premiership table, three points above the reigning champions.

Clean contests

The beauty of both matches is that neither was mired in controversy. No offside goals. No phantom penalties. Clean contests.

The question remains, as per Cardoso’s instruction that we must “worry” about, and be “very suspicious” of team officials meeting referees. Is he implying there was more than met the eye in the picture he saw?

What form did the meeting take? A meet and greet, a “nice to see you in the new year” kind of meet or is the under-fire Cardoso suggesting these are meet and greets with the hands of referees to influence the outcomes of matches?

He is insinuating there are club officials who are not above using chicanery to win matches. The burden of proof lies on the accuser.

The onus is on the Portuguese mentor to supply proof to support his allegation.

Officiating has been a challenge that has led to an outcry and increased calls for the introduction of VAR in South Africa. But to cast aspersions on the character of officials without offering anything substantive to back up your claim is poor form. Especially because suspicion has an insatiable appetite for evidence.

Walls closing in

The absence of evidence is the classic clutching at straws, spawning from the fertile imagination of someone who may be feeling the walls closing in on his tenure at Chloorkop.

The timing is curious, as Cardoso’s comments coincide with a stuttering Sundowns. They come amid growing disgruntlement from some sections of supporters calling for his dismissal as they feel that the tight grip on the domestic crown is loosening.

The anti-Cardoso sentiment will increase should Sundowns slip in the Caf Champions League fixture against St-Eloi Lupopo at the TP Mazembe Stadium this afternoon.

Downs are third in group C, overtaken by Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger of Algeria, who shot to second on Friday night after defeating leaders Al Hilal who beat Sundowns 2-1 a week ago.

Cardoso should worry that a defeat will spell doomsday for his tenure at Downs.